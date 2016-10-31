Oct 31 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says it keeps key monetary policy rates steady

* Sri Lanka cenbank keeps statutory reserve ratio steady

* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew at 27.3 pct y/y in August vs 28.5 pct a month earlier - cenbank

* Sri Lanka cenbank says year-on-year headline inflation remained in mid-single digits in October 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank says core inflation also remained subdued during October

* Sri Lanka cenbank says "inflation is expected to remain in mid-single digit levels supported by prudent monetary policy measures and the realisation of the improvements in the fiscal sector"

* Sri Lanka cenbank says earnings from exports grew by 8.4 per cent in August 2016, year-on-year, Reversing continuous declining trend observed since March 2015

* Sri Lanka cenbank says deficit in the trade balance expanded by 8.0 per cent, year-on-year, in the month of August 2016

