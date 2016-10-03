US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Oct 3 Reserve Bank of India:
* Weighted average rate at 6.47 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 600.05 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 619.34 billion rupees
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.49 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Makes partial allotment of 69.54 pct at cut off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2dDIjSW
