Oct 3 Reserve Bank of India:

* Weighted average rate at 6.47 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* Allots 600.05 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 619.34 billion rupees

* Sets cut-off rate of 6.49 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* Makes partial allotment of 69.54 pct at cut off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2dDIjSW