Oct 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3563 percent versus 6.3563 percent last week

* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.44 rupees

* Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.4573 percent versus 6.5824 percent two weeks ago

* India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.95 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dQR1Ah

bit.ly/2dETrUs