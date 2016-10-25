US STOCKS-Strong earnings lift investors' spirits after Trump slump
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
Oct 25 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.28 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.28 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction
* Allots 150.02 billion rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 233.50 billion rupees
* Makes partial allotment of 91.25 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2e67eyw
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.83 pct, S&P 0.91 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to early afternoon)