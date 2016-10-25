Oct 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.28 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction

* Weighted average rate at 6.28 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction

* Allots 150.02 billion rupees at overnight variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 233.50 billion rupees

* Makes partial allotment of 91.25 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate repo auction