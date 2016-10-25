Oct 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* Allots 195.02 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 195 billion rupees notified

* Sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction

* Weighted average rate at 6.28 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction

* Makes partial allotment of 5.70 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2e6cPov