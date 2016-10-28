US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 28 Reserve Bank of India:
* Allots 57.75 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 190 billion rupees notified
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.28 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.30 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2flO5wL
