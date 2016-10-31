BRIEF-PTC India Financial Services appoints Gaurav Kaushik as CFO
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Controller General of Accounts:
* India's april- september fiscal deficit 4479.88 bln rupees - govt
* India's April-September net tax receipts at 4481.55 bln rupees - govt
Source text - bit.ly/2ee01ig (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says board appointed Gaurav Kaushik as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rKyWqN) Further company coverage:
May 22 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE261F14BD4 NABARD 89D 23-May-17 99.9830 6.2219 2 300 99.9830