US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: Punjab accepts 2.50 billion rupees via loans, in line with notified amount of 2.50 billion rupees
* India cenbank: cut off on punjab at 6.83 percent Source text: bit.ly/2fEmXGL
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)