US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Nov 15 Reserve Bank of India:
* allots 500.09 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 757.13 billion rupees
* sets cut-off rate of 6.21 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.16 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* makes partial allotment of 62.11 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text (bit.ly/2gcos1L) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)