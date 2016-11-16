Nov 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* says reserve money grew 12.9 percent year on year in week to Nov 11 versus 13.9 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation grew 13 percent y-o-y in week to Nov 11 versus 14.4 percent year ago

* says currency in circulation down 97.4 billion rupees to 17.88 trln rupees in week to Nov 11 Source text (bit.ly/2ggnoKb) (Bengaluru newsroom)