Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0199 rupee per 100 rupees for FRB 2024

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0018 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0029 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0099 rupee per 100 rupees for 2046 bonds Source text (bit.ly/2fYcfKW) (Bengaluru newsroom)