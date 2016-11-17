BRIEF-Meghmani Organics appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO
* Appoints Raj Kumar Mehta as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r86XoG) Further company coverage:
Nov 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 21-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 21-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 105.65 billion rupees at 21-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 105.65 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2f7bws3) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs for first time in FY17