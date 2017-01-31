Jan 31 Apple Inc :
* Apple Inc reports Q1 earnings of $3.36 per share, Q1
revenue rises 3 percent to $78.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.21, revenue view $77.25
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue between $51.5 billion and $53.5 billion
* Q2 revenue view $53.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says international sales accounted for 64 percent of
quarter's revenue
* Sees Q2 gross margin between 38 percent and 39 percent
* Sees Q2 operating expenses between $6.5 billion and $6.6
billion
* Says board has declared cash dividend of $0.57 per share
of common stock
* Says revenue from services led by "record customer
activity on the App Store"
