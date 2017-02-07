Feb 7 General Motors Co :

* Reports Q4 revenue of $43.9 billion, up 10.8 percent; Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.28; Q4 earnings per share $1.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $41.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GM North America profit was $2.62 billion versus $2.77 billion a year ago

* Q4 GM International Operations profit was $316 million versus $408 million a year ago

* Q4 GM Europe loss was $246 million versus $298 million a year ago

* Maintains FY 2017 adjusted earnings outlook of $6.00-$6.50 per share, sees higher revenue in 2017 versus 2016

* Says it expects to maintain or improve 2017 adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBIT margin

* Says it expects its global volume from new or refreshed vehicles to grow to 38 percent from 2017 to 2020

* Raises cost efficiency target for 2015-2018 period to $6.5 billion, up $1 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.05, revenue view $161.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S