BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Feb 8 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :
* Increases share repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion
* Company confirms 2020 targets, capital allocation plan
* Expects flat year-over-year segment operating income in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: