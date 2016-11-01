Nov 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* India Central Bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India Cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 pct at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India Cenbank: allots 300.06 bln rupees at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 309.73 bln rupees

* India Cenbank: makes partial allotment of 85.89 pct at cut-off rate at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2fA3ppz (Bengaluru newsroom)