Nov 16 Reserve Bank of India :

* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9428 percent versus 6.3149 percent last week

* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.54 rupees

* Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 5.9684 percent versus 6.4587 percent two weeks ago

* India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.11 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eEExgd bit.ly/2eEH9Lf