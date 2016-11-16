US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 16 Reserve Bank of India :
* Yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9428 percent versus 6.3149 percent last week
* India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.54 rupees
* Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 5.9684 percent versus 6.4587 percent two weeks ago
* India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.11 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eEExgd bit.ly/2eEH9Lf
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)