Nov 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 91-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.21 percent at 91-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 500.05 billion rupees at 91-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 511 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 83.52 percent at cut-off rate at 91-day variable rate reverse repo auction