BRIEF-Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs
* Says Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs for first time in FY17
Nov 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 56-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 56-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 141.75 billion rupees at 56-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 141.75 billion rupees
Source text: bit.ly/2f7bws3
* Says Tata Power's generation crosses 52,000 MUs for first time in FY17
* Says appointment of Ankit Patel as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: