US STOCKS-S&P, Dow set for worst day in eight months on Trump turmoil
* Indexes down: Dow 1.12 pct, S&P 1.01 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 106.10 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 106.10 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ezJFgY
* Indexes down: Dow 1.12 pct, S&P 1.01 pct, Nasdaq 1.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.89 pct, S&P 0.86 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to open)