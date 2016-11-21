Nov 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 23-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 23-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.06 billion rupees at 23-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 200.00 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 69.14 percent at cut-off rate at 23-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2gudEfH)