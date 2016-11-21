Nov 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 800.08 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 828.26 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 82.93 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2fx1pLc