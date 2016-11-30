Nov 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 16.8 percent year on year in week to Nov 25 versus 13.2 percent rise a year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 23.6 percent y-o-y in week to Nov 25 versus 13.5 percent rise year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 2.39 trln rupees to 11.88 trln rupees in week to Nov 25 Source text: bit.ly/2fLco2B