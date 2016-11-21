Nov 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* Weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* Allots 200.06 billion rupees at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 214.00 billion rupees

* Makes partial allotment of 88.62 percent at cut-off rate at 15-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2g9Y4Fs