Nov 25 Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 750.02 billion rupees at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 999.70 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 4.80 percent at cut-off rate at 5-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2fxsvUI