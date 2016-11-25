UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Nov 25 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 12.18 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 205 billion rupees notified
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.30 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2fLjAN8
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)