Nov 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 5.9428 percent versus 5.8602 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.54 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.0748 percent versus 5.9684 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 97.06 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2gHJzGw, bit.ly/2g5d1VH