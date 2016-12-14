BRIEF-Fitch says government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* RBI: allots 550.62 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction versus 800 billion rupees notified Source text - (bit.ly/2hv4fC9)
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access