US STOCKS-Wall St rises with help from technology, financial, energy stocks
* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq boost
Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: allots 1.20 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction versus 500 billion rupees notified
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2hkGGOi)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.