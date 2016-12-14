BRIEF-Fitch says government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* allots 231.04 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction versus 1500 billion rupees notified
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text (bit.ly/2hrzIHU) (Bengaluru newsroom)
