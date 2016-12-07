Dec 7 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 32.4 percent y-o-y in week to Dec 2 versus growth of 12.7 percent rise year ago

* RBI says reserve money grew 0.5 percent year on year in week to Dec 2 versus 12 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 1.33 trln rupees to 10.54 trln rupees in week to Dec 2 Source text: bit.ly/2gBQQqC