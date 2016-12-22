BRIEF-Shyam Century Ferrous names Uday Chetri as CFO
* Says Uday Bahadur Chetri has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* allots 200.38 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 200.38 billion rupees Source text (bit.ly/2hJJS6b) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says Uday Bahadur Chetri has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s9ghWD) Further company coverage: