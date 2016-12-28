US STOCKS-Wall St weighed down by finance, energy stocks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Dec 28 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 248.51 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 248.51 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2hsBMi1
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade