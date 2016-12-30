US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI: sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* RBI: allots 47 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction versus 210 billion rupees notified
* RBI: weighted average rate at 6.29 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hv88oP
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)