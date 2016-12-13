US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* Allots 600.06 billion rupees at 3-day variable rate repo auction versus 600 billion rupees notified
* Weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 3-day variable rate repo auction
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 3-day variable rate repo auction
* Makes partial allotment of 78.96 percent at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hogxyu
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)