Dec 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* Allots 600.06 billion rupees at 3-day variable rate repo auction versus 600 billion rupees notified

* Weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at 3-day variable rate repo auction

* Sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 3-day variable rate repo auction

* Makes partial allotment of 78.96 percent at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hogxyu