Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* Says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.1908 percent versus 5.9428 percent last week

* Says India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.96 rupees

* Says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.48 rupees

* Says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.2879 percent versus 6.0748 percent two weeks ago Source text: (bit.ly/2hu3qJo) (bit.ly/2huc2Q3)