Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:

* Says currency in circulation fell 37.6 percent y-o-y in week to Dec 9 versus growth of 12.8 percent year ago

* Says reserve money fell 7.5 percent year on year in week to Dec 9 versus growth of 12.2 percent year ago

* Says currency in circulation down 731.1 billion rupees to 9.81 trln rupees in week to Dec 9 Source text: bit.ly/2huKD0i