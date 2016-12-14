US STOCKS-Wall St rises with help from technology, financial, energy stocks
* Tech stocks up after cyber attacks, Cisco biggest Nasdaq boost
Dec 14 Reserve Bank of India:
* Weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 0.04 billion rupees at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction versus 500 billion rupees notified
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 2-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hubKsL
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.