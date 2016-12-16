Dec 16 Jaguar Land Rover Ltd
Source text - (Jaguar Land Rover has appointed Sebastian Peck as
Managing Director of InMotion, the company's new mobility
usiness and corporate venture capital arm. Sebastian started his
career at The Boston Consulting Group and following his MBA at
London Business School joined the TMT advisory team of UBS
Investment Bank. In the past seven years, he has been
involved in early-stage technology businesses as an investor and
operator. He co-founded Digital Science, a scientific software
company and corporate VC backed by Macmillan Publishers, and
most recently was CFO of London-based healthcare start-up Health
Bridge.
Launched in April 2016, InMotion is powered by Jaguar Land
Rover, and under Sebastian's stewardship will selectively invest
in the emerging mobility services supply chain, develop premium
mobility services and deliver an integrated user experience for
Jaguar Land Rover and InMotion customers. InMotion's Accelerator
provides best-in-class support for early-stage start-ups,
tapping into the resources, reach and experience of a global
company in Jaguar Land Rover to address the premium market.
Sebastian Peck said: "Joining InMotion at this exciting time in
its infancy is an unmissable opportunity. The potential in the
mobility services market is gigantic, and I'm looking forward to
speaking with entrepreneurs, start-ups and investors to explain
what the fantastic team here has to offer." Sebastian will lead
a team of more than 30 people at InMotion's head office in
London and will report directly to Adrian Hallmark, Director
Corporate Strategy and Planning at Jaguar Land Rover.)
