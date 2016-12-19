Dec 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* Sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* Weighted average rate at 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* Allots 300.03 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 358.80 billion rupees

* Makes partial allotment of 77.26 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hPPIkk