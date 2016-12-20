US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after steepest selloff in months
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.73 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
Dec 20 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 43.22 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 43.22 billion rupees
* Weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hUXrxz
NEW YORK, May 18 Wall Street rebounded on Thursday from its biggest selloff in more than eight months with help from a move to loosen internet regulations and strong economic data.