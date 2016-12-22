BRIEF-Shyam Century Ferrous names Uday Chetri as CFO
* Says Uday Bahadur Chetri has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank to conduct four 14-day term repo auctions for 835 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2i33lfT
* Says appointed Mukeshlal Gupta as joint managing director of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s9ghWD) Further company coverage: