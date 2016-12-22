BRIEF-India's Finolex Cables March-qtr profit down 12.8 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 865.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.07 billion rupees
Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* Sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Weighted average rate at 6.22 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* Allots 207.85 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 207.85 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2i4CaRN
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 865.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 7.07 billion rupees
* March quarter net loss 657.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.02 billion rupees year ago