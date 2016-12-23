Dec 23 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says second hand cars sales lower in Nov because of demonetisation, sales continue to be affected in Dec

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says work at new car plant in Gujarat on track, will sell 10,000 cars from new plant in FY2017

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says will invest an additional 20 billion rupees in upcoming research and development centre in northern India, taking total investment to 38 billion rupees

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says demonetisation led to 20 percent fall in new car bookings in Nov from a year ago

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says demonetisation no longer a cause of worry, production schedule and wholesale sales on track

* Maruti Suzuki India exec says unable to provide an outlook for car sales for next three months due to lack of clarity on policy changes in coming months Further company coverage: