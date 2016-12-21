US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 46.99 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 46.99 billion rupees
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.23 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2hUkGut
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)