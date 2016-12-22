BRIEF-India's Wires & Fabriks SA posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 10 million rupees versus profit 3 million rupees year ago
Dec 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says India sells 227.82 billion rupees of 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 99.52 rupees
* RBI says yield on 28-day cash management bills under MSS at 6.2873 percent Source text: bit.ly/2i4QtWO
* Says MoU for exploring - dispensing and marketing of LNG including the L-CNG at GGL CNG stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: