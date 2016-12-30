Dec 30 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy
rates steady
* Sri Lanka cenbank keeps statutory reserve ratio steady
* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 22 percent y/y in Oct
versus 25.6 percent a month ago
* Sri Lanka cenbank says in the external sector, mainly due
to effect of a one-off increase in the expenditure on
imports, deficit in the trade balance increased substantially in
October
* Sri Lanka cenbank says earnings from tourism as well as
workers' remittances continued to grow at a healthy pace
* Sri Lanka cenbank says broad money growth decelerated to
17.8 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, in October from 18.4 per
cent in September 2016
* Sri Lanka cenbank says rupee liquidity in domestic money
market returned to surplus levels in December, while market
interest rates appear to have broadly stabilised during month
* Sri Lanka cenbank says gross official reserves
were estimated at US dollars 5.6 billion by end November 2016
* Sri Lanka cenbank says agriculture related activities
continued to report contraction, for second consecutive quarter,
impacted by adverse weather conditions in Q3 2016
* Sri Lanka cenbank - Favourable developments in leading
economic indicators, lower base in Q4 2015 likely to steer
economic growth upwards in final quarter of 2016
* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflation is likely to remain at
mid single digits in the period ahead, on average
Source text: bit.ly/2ikJ3iw