Dec 30 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady

* Sri Lanka cenbank keeps statutory reserve ratio steady

* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 22 percent y/y in Oct versus 25.6 percent a month ago

* Sri Lanka cenbank says in the external sector, mainly due to effect of a one-off increase in the expenditure on imports, deficit in the trade balance increased substantially in October

* Sri Lanka cenbank says earnings from tourism as well as workers' remittances continued to grow at a healthy pace

* Sri Lanka cenbank says broad money growth decelerated to 17.8 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, in October from 18.4 per cent in September 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank says rupee liquidity in domestic money market returned to surplus levels in December, while market interest rates appear to have broadly stabilised during month

* Sri Lanka cenbank says gross official reserves were estimated at US dollars 5.6 billion by end November 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank says agriculture related activities continued to report contraction, for second consecutive quarter, impacted by adverse weather conditions in Q3 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank - Favourable developments in leading economic indicators, lower base in Q4 2015 likely to steer economic growth upwards in final quarter of 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflation is likely to remain at mid single digits in the period ahead, on average Source text: bit.ly/2ikJ3iw