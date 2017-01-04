Jan 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 6.5 pct on Dec 23

* RBI says reserve money fell 27.3 pct year on year in week to Dec 30 vs growth of 13 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 39.6 pct y-o-y in week to Dec 30 vs growth of 12.8 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 48.3 bln rupees to 9.38 trln rupees in week to Dec 30

Source text: bit.ly/2hRMqyO (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru)