Jan 11 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 6.2879 percent versus 6.3519 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.96 rupees Source texts: (bit.ly/2ihTKnE) (bit.ly/2ihSWzl)