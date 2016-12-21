Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:

* says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2322 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week

* says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.47 rupees

* says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.3438 percent versus 6.0048 percent two weeks ago

* says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.05 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2h8TnLO) (bit.ly/2hpYch7) (Bengaluru newsroom)