US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher; tech shares up after cyber attack
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
Dec 21 Reserve Bank of India:
* says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2322 percent versus 6.1908 percent last week
* says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.47 rupees
* says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.3438 percent versus 6.0048 percent two weeks ago
* says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.05 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2h8TnLO) (bit.ly/2hpYch7) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 15 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit records on Monday as technology stocks rallied after a global cyber attack and strong corporate earnings.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)